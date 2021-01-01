Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
- Dimensions: 357.6 x 237.9 x 17.9-20.3 mm (14.08" x 9.37" x 0.7-0.8")
Review
Performance
53
Gaming
46
Display
37
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
67
Case
82
NanoReview Score
51
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
|Height
|237.9 mm (9.37 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9-20.3 mm (0.7-0.8 inches)
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|60%
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1915
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
947
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes