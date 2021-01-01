Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 357.6 x 237.9 x 17.9-20.3 mm (14.08" x 9.37" x 0.7-0.8")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”).
Performance
53
Gaming
46
Display
37
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
67
Case
82
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 237.9 mm (9.37 inches)
Thickness 17.9-20.3 mm (0.7-0.8 inches)
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 60%
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1915
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
947

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs Flex 5 14” (Intel)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs IdeaPad 5 (15”)

Comments

EnglishРусский