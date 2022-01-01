Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.1%

~70.1% Dimensions: 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm (14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”). Performance 84 Gaming 70 Display 51 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 69 Case 48 NanoReview Score 62

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)

Case Weight 3.32 kg (7.32 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors White, Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 0 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1716 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10726 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1806 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15576

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 85 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes