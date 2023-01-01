Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.1%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 251 x 17.5 mm (14.02 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023).
Performance
74
Gaming
64
Display
59
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Portability
78
NanoReview Score
65

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.5 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
Sync technology G-Sync
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 170 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10829
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1798
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13890
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

