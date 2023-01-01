Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Battery 75 Wh - 70 Wh 75 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.5 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~81.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7 mm Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Silver, Blue Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Ambient light sensor No - Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) +17% 350 nits Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 70 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 170 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter - 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 80 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) +405% 7.12 TFLOPS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.