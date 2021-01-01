Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
  • Dimensions: 321.5 x 211.5 x 17.9 mm (12.66" x 8.33" x 0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel).
Performance
67
Gaming
52
Display
32
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
69
Case
88
NanoReview Score
54

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 211.5 mm (8.33 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4337
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Inspiron 15 5502 and IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
2. Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
3. Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
4. Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
5. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
6. Yoga 7i (15”) and IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
7. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) and IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
8. ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) and IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский