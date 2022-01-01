Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.3%

~71.3% Dimensions: 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm (14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery: - 60 Wh 80 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD). Performance 68 Gaming 62 Display 36 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 88 Case 68 NanoReview Score 57

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% Side bezels 6.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1463 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8140 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1442 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 10268

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes