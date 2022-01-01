Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.6%

~78.6% Dimensions: 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm (14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD). Performance 76 Gaming 68 Display 66 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 86 Case 66 NanoReview Score 67

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% Side bezels 7.6 mm Colors White, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1558 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9554 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1524 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13594

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes