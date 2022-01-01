Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.6%
  • Dimensions: 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm (14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD).
Performance
76
Gaming
68
Display
66
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
86
Case
66
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6%
Side bezels 7.6 mm
Colors White, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9554
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1524
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13594

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

