Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Vostro 7620 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Dell Vostro 7620

67 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Vostro 7620
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Dell Vostro 7620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Dell Vostro 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Vostro 7620

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1275:1 990:1
sRGB color space 96.1% 50%
Adobe RGB profile 69.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.3% -
Response time 25 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 0:58 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1116 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +42%
8.7 TFLOPS
Vostro 7620
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Waves MaxxAudio Pro
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 72.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
4. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
5. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Dell G16
6. Dell Vostro 7620 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Dell Vostro 7620 or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
8. Dell Vostro 7620 or Latitude 5531
9. Dell Vostro 7620 or Inspiron 16 5625
10. Dell Vostro 7620 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 7620 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский