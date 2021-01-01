Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)

Lenovo Legion 5i 15
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.2%
  • Dimensions: 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm (14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel).
Performance
81
Gaming
54
Display
53
Battery Life
69
Connectivity
79
Case
61
NanoReview Score
62

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors White, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1460
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5460
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1456
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9570

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 5x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

