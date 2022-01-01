Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Launched: January 2022

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% Side bezels 6.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 230 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1662 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8238

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 80 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes