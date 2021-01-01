Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm (14.02" x 10.4" x 0.85-1.06")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel).
Performance
88
Gaming
61
Display
72
Battery Life
76
Connectivity
79
Case
62
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors White, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3895

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

