Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.7%

~78.7% Dimensions: 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm (14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU: - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU: - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD). Performance 75 Gaming 79 Display 66 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 100 Case 67 NanoReview Score 71

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9333 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1525 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13198

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 GPU performance 14.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes