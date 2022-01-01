Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.7%
  • Dimensions: 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm (14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD).
Performance
75
Gaming
79
Display
66
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
100
Case
67
NanoReview Score
71
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9333
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13198

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2304
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64
GPU performance
14.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
3. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
4. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
5. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Dell Alienware x17 R2
6. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
7. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and 5i 15" Gen 7
8. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and HP Omen 17 (2022)
9. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский