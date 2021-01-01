Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
- Dimensions: 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm (14.17" x 10.24" x 0.79-0.93")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|Thickness
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|Area
|936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9224
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
596
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5032
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes