Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
  • Dimensions: 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm (14.17" x 10.24" x 0.79-0.93")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel).
Performance
98
Gaming
85
Display
72
Battery Life
76
Connectivity
88
Case
66
NanoReview Score
78

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9224
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
596
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5032

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

