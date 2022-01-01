Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.7%

~78.7% Dimensions: 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm (14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU: - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU: - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel). Performance 93 Gaming 84 Display 66 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 100 Case 67 NanoReview Score 75

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Adobe RGB profile 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 300 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Base frequency 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz Cores 16 Threads 24 L3 Cache 25 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1870 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 14297

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 125 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 GPU performance 17.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes