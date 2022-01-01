Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.7%
- Dimensions: 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm (14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches)
Review
Performance
93
Gaming
84
Display
66
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
100
Case
67
NanoReview Score
75
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.7%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|24
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1870
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14297
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|17.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
GPU performance
17.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes