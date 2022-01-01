Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.7%
  • Dimensions: 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm (14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel).
Performance
93
Gaming
84
Display
66
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
100
Case
67
NanoReview Score
75
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz
Cores 16
Threads 24
L3 Cache 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1870
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14297

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80
GPU performance
17.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

