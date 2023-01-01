Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%
  • Dimensions: 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm (14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023).
Performance
85
Gaming
84
Display
66
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
77
Case
56
NanoReview Score
70
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9%
Side bezels 9.4 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W

CPU

Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24
L3 Cache 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15958
Graphics Card

TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

