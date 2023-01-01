Home > Laptop comparison > LOQ 15APH8: full specs and tests

Lenovo LOQ 15APH8

Lenovo LOQ 15APH8
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.5%
  • Dimensions: 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm (14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the LOQ 15APH8.
Performance
72
Gaming
64
Display
35
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
69
Portability
62
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo LOQ 15APH8

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Gray
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2
Noise level (max. load) 56 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology G-Sync (configurable)
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 858 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10467
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1715
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14127
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

