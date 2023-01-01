Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery 60 Wh - 60 Wh 80 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.5% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM Noise level (max. load) 52 dB 53.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 LOQ 15APH8 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 800:1 1000:1 Max. brightness LOQ 15APH8 +17% 350 nits Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Bottom Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 170 / 230 W Weight of AC adapter 556 / 858 grams 906 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance LOQ 15APH8 7.12 TFLOPS Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~79.2 dB ~81.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.