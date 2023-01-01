Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”): full specs and tests

Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)

Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
  • Dimensions: 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm (12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”).
Performance
74
Gaming
63
Display
56
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
77
Case
89
NanoReview Score
66
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches
Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 / 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11639
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1779
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13606
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes
Notes
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.

