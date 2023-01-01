Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%

Dimensions: 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm (12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 / 140 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1701 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11639 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1779 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13606 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 70 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes