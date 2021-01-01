Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%
  • Dimensions: 299 x 209 x 14.9 mm (11.77" x 8.23" x 0.59")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel).
Performance
72
Gaming
39
Display
57
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
69
Case
97
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 209 mm (8.23 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 43 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2636:1
sRGB color space 97%
Adobe RGB profile 63%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 356 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3997
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1751

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 70.1 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

