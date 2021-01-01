Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14s Yoga: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.1%
  • Dimensions: 320 x 216 x 16.9 mm (12.6" x 8.5" x 0.67")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 14s Yoga.
Performance
61
Gaming
32
Display
41
Battery Life
69
Connectivity
79
Case
89
NanoReview Score
54

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 320 mm (12.6 inches)
Height 216 mm (8.5 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1%
Side bezels 5.1 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 29.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 3040:1
sRGB color space 89%
Adobe RGB profile 56%
DCI-P3 color gamut 59.3%
Response time 42 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2286
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
487
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
938

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Loudness 73.1 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

