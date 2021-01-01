Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel): full specs and tests

  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
  • Dimensions: 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm (14.06" x 9.25" x 0.74")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel).
Performance
64
Gaming
49
Display
37
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
81
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 40 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1108:1
sRGB color space 60%
Adobe RGB profile 41.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.6%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2412
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
976

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 81 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

