Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.8%
  • Dimensions: 324 x 220 x 17.9 mm (12.76" x 8.66" x 0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel).
Performance
63
Gaming
33
Display
40
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
69
Case
85
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 33.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1682:1
sRGB color space 56.9%
Adobe RGB profile 39%
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2%
Response time 30 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2357
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
503
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
962

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 74.2 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

