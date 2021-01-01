Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  Launched: January 2021
  Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  Dimensions: 366.5 x 250 x 21 mm (14.43" x 9.84" x 0.83")
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Width 366.5 mm (14.43 inches)
Height 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 21 mm (0.83 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 10.6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1132

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

