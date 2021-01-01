Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
- Launched: August 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%
- Dimensions: 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm (12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches)
Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Case
|Weight
|1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
|Dimensions
|329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|9.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|40.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5826
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|DirectX support
|12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|75 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 6.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes