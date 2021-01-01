Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)

  • Launched: August 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%
  • Dimensions: 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm (12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD).
Performance
83
Gaming
22
Display
44
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
81
Case
88
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3%
Side bezels 9.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 40.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5826

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 75 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

