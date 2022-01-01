Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.8%

~78.8% Dimensions: 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm (12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 Battery: - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P14s Gen 3. Performance 66 Gaming 23 Display 41 Battery Life 54 Connectivity 79 Case 92 NanoReview Score 50

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% Side bezels 8.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1565 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7109

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No