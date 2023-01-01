Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 4: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4
  • Launched: May 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.7%
  • Dimensions: 317.7 x 227.36 x 17.95 mm (12.51 x 8.95 x 0.71 inches)
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P14s Gen 4.
Performance
66
Gaming
37
Display
41
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
79
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
54

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 227.36 x 17.95 mm
12.51 x 8.95 x 0.71 inches
Area 722 cm2 (112 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7%
Side bezels 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9238
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1651
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10489
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes
Notes
    - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).

Comparison with competitors

Comments

