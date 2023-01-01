Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Battery 94 Wh - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~139%) battery – 94 against 39.3 watt-hours

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (111.9 vs 150 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) Dimensions 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm

14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches 317.7 x 227.36 x 17.95 mm

12.51 x 8.95 x 0.71 inches Area 968 cm2 (150 inches2) 722 cm2 (112 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~78.7% Side bezels 9.7 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison ThinkPad P16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P16 300 nits ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 94 Wh 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 / 100 W Weight of AC adapter - 300 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~11 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ThinkPad P16 +249% 4.92 TFLOPS ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.76 cm 11.5 x 6.1 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P14s Gen 4: - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.