Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
  • Dimensions: 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm (14.4" x 9.76" x 0.75")
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P15s Gen 2.
Performance
76
Gaming
40
Display
38
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Case
80
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
Width 365.8 mm (14.4 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74%
Side bezels 10.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4311
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1915

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

