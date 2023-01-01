Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.8%
  • Dimensions: 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm (12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD).
Performance
60
Gaming
44
Display
41
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
88
NanoReview Score
54
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8%
Side bezels 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 38.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2148:1
sRGB color space 97.4%
Adobe RGB profile 71.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.2%
Response time 30 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 352 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7748
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9889
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 77.2 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
4. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
5. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Dell XPS 13 9315
7. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
8. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
9. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD)
10. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский