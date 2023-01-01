Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) Launched: January 2023

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 Battery: - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD). Performance 60 Gaming 44 Display 41 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 79 Case 88 NanoReview Score 54

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% Side bezels 8.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 38.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 2148:1 sRGB color space 97.4% Adobe RGB profile 71.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.2% Response time 30 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 352 grams

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1482 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7748 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1500 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9889 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 77.2 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No