Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) vs T14 Gen 3 (AMD)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)
Display
Battery
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) and T14 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
vs
ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches		 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~78.8%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 38.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 2148:1
sRGB color space - 97.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.2%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 351 grams 352 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
2.703 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) +36%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
