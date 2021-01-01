Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 327.5 x 225.4 x 16.8 mm (12.89" x 8.87" x 0.66")
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel).
Performance
74
Gaming
40
Display
44
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Case
92
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Width 327.5 mm (12.89 inches)
Height 225.4 mm (8.87 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
Area 738 cm2 (114.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
sRGB color space 99%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4111
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1843

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

