Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel) Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%

~78.9% Dimensions: 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.6 mm (12.5 x 8.93 x 0.65 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel)

12.5 x 8.93 x 0.65 inches Area 720 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% Side bezels 8 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 36.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1950:1 sRGB color space 98.6% Adobe RGB profile 70.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 67.8% Response time 34 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 355 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1522 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5801 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1479 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 6230 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 75.3 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No