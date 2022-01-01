Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
- Launched: April 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
- Dimensions: 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm (11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches)
Review
Performance
57
Gaming
33
Display
49
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
99
NanoReview Score
55
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
Case
|Weight
|0.97 kg (2.14 lbs)
|Dimensions
|293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm
11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches
|Area
|610 cm2 (94.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2160 x 1350 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
450 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6967
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1107
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8122
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes