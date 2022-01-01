Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
  • Launched: April 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
  • Dimensions: 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm (11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2.
Performance
57
Gaming
33
Display
49
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
99
NanoReview Score
55
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2

Case

Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs)
Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm
11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches
Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6967
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1107
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8122

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
2. ThinkPad X1 Nano vs ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
3. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
4. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) vs ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
5. Latitude 9430 vs ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
6. Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
7. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
8. XPS 13 9315 vs ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский