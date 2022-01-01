Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%

~80.3% Dimensions: 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm (11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2. Performance 57 Gaming 33 Display 49 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 79 Case 99 NanoReview Score 55

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% Side bezels 6.6 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 13 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 450 nits

Battery Capacity 49.6 Wh Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6967 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1107 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8122

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No