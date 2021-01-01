Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.6%
- Dimensions: 297.5 x 232.2 x 11.5 mm (11.71" x 9.14" x 0.45")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
Case
|Weight
|1.15 kg (2.54 lbs)
|Width
|297.5 mm (11.71 inches)
|Height
|232.2 mm (9.14 inches)
|Thickness
|11.5 mm (0.45 inches)
|Area
|691 cm2 (107 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|35.8 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|94.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.1%
Max. brightness
450 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4351
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3286
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.8 dB
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|Size
|9.0 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes