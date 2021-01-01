Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.6%
  • Dimensions: 297.5 x 232.2 x 11.5 mm (11.71" x 9.14" x 0.45")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga.
Performance
69
Gaming
25
Display
55
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
79
Case
100
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Case

Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs)
Width 297.5 mm (11.71 inches)
Height 232.2 mm (9.14 inches)
Thickness 11.5 mm (0.45 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 35.8 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 94.9%
Adobe RGB profile 61.1%
Max. brightness
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4351

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3286
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 77.8 dB
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 9.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
2. ThinkPad X1 Nano and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
3. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
4. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
5. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
6. Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Comments

EnglishРусский