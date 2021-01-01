Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
- Launched: February 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%
- Dimensions: 313 x 223 x 14.9 mm (12.32" x 8.78" x 0.59")
Review
Performance
72
Gaming
39
Display
48
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
81
Case
96
NanoReview Score
59
Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|313 mm (12.32 inches)
|Height
|223 mm (8.78 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|698 cm2 (108.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|36.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|96.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|72.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.7%
|Response time
|36 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|321 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3983
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
497
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1793
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.0 x 4.3 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes