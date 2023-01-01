Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%
  • Dimensions: 301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4 mm (11.88 x 8.45 x 0.65 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4.
Performance
60
Gaming
35
Display
42
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Portability
93
NanoReview Score
54

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4 mm
11.88 x 8.45 x 0.65 inches
Area 647 cm2 (100.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2%
Side bezels 7.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7137
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1655
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7036
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes
Notes
    - Full magnesium-alloy body

