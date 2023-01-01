Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 52.8 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 52.8 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 52.8 against 41 watt-hours Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4 mm

11.88 x 8.45 x 0.65 inches 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm

12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches Area 647 cm2 (100.4 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~78.5% Side bezels 7.6 mm 9.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Material - Carbon fiber Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 400 nits ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 52.8 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 5.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4: - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.