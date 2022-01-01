Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad Z13: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
  Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.9%
  • Dimensions: 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm (11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad Z13.
Performance
72
Gaming
49
Display
42
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
79
Case
100
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm
11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches
Area 590 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.9%
Side bezels 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 39.5 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1267:1
sRGB color space 96.5%
Adobe RGB profile 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.7%
Response time 36 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1459
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6996
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13416

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 74.3 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

