Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.9%
- Dimensions: 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm (11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295 x 200 x 13.99 mm
11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|590 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.9%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|39.5 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1267:1
|sRGB color space
|96.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67.7%
|Response time
|36 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1459
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6996
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13416
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3.686 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|74.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes