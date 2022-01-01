Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.9%

~86.9% Dimensions: 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm (11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad Z13. Performance 72 Gaming 49 Display 42 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 79 Case 100 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm

11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches Area 590 cm2 (91.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.9% Side bezels 4.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 135° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 39.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1267:1 sRGB color space 96.5% Adobe RGB profile 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 67.7% Response time 36 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1459 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6996 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1532 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13416

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 74.3 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No