Lenovo Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.4%
- Dimensions: 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm (11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4877
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1145
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7003
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes