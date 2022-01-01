Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7)

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.4%
  • Dimensions: 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm (11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7).
Performance
51
Gaming
31
Display
41
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
91
NanoReview Score
50
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Green
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4877
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1145
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7003

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

