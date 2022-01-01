Lenovo Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.4%

~77.4% Dimensions: 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm (11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7). Performance 51 Gaming 31 Display 41 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 91 NanoReview Score 50

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7)

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm Colors Green Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1098 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4877 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1145 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7003

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 GPU performance 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No