Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)

Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.6%
  • Dimensions: 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm (12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD).
Performance
58
Gaming
36
Display
48
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm
12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches
Area 680 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6%
Side bezels 5.1 mm
Colors Gray, Green
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1457
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7464
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1468
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9544
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
3. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
4. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
5. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Dell XPS 13 9315
6. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
7. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
8. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
9. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

EnglishРусский