Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 71 against 59 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 71 against 59 watt-hours Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm

12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches Area 680 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~77.4% Side bezels 5.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Green Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 37.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1112:1 sRGB color space - 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 70% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.9% Response time 1 ms 11 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +33% 400 nits Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 300 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4 GPU performance Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +170% 1.46 TFLOPS Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8): - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.