Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)

55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
Display
1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) and Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 71 against 59 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
vs
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm
12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches		 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches
Area 680 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~77.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green Green
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 37.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1112:1
sRGB color space - 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 70%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.9%
Response time 1 ms 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 300 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4
GPU performance
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +170%
1.46 TFLOPS
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8):
    - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

