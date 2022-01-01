Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Launched: January 2022

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches Area 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% Side bezels 8.5 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1588 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7231 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1172 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8668

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 Power 2x3W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No