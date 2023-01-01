Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) Launched: March 2023

Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

Dimensions: 317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm (12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel). Performance 60 Gaming 35 Display 48 Battery Life 68 Connectivity 79 Case 87 NanoReview Score 54

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm

12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 8.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 100000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1621 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7043 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1637 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7061 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No