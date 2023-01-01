Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm (12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel).
Performance
60
Gaming
35
Display
48
Battery Life
68
Connectivity
79
Case
87
NanoReview Score
54
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)

Case

Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
Dimensions 317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm
12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 8.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7043
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1637
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7061
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
2. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
3. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and XPS 13 9315
4. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
5. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
6. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
7. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский