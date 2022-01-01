Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.7%
  • Dimensions: 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm (12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7).
Performance
68
Gaming
23
Display
41
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
98
Case
93
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7%
Side bezels 8.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable Yes
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7813

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

