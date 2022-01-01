Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.7%

~77.7% Dimensions: 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm (12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7). Performance 68 Gaming 23 Display 41 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 98 Case 93 NanoReview Score 56

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% Side bezels 8.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable Yes Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1527 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7813

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No