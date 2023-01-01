Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches
|318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
|731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.3%
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|8.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|160 grams
|324 / 396 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
1516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9347
7616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1506
1469
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11320
8865
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x2W, 2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.2 mm
|Size
|-
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
