LG Gram 14 (2023)

LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.2%
  • Dimensions: 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm (12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 14 (2023).
Performance
71
Gaming
41
Display
40
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
77
Case
92
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11328
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1746
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12308
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

