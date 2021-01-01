LG Gram 16 (2021) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.8%

~83.8% Dimensions: 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm (14.04" x 9.78" x 0.67")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 16 (2021). Performance 77 Gaming 43 Display 51 Battery Life 76 Connectivity 79 Case 89 NanoReview Score 61

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 16 (2021)

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1483:1 sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.6 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No