LG Gram 16 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.3%

~86.3% Dimensions: 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm (13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches)

Performance 72 Gaming 61 Display 64 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 77 Case 91

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 16 (2023)

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 2.2 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1804 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11289 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1770 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12279 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No