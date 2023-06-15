LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches
|362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|860 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.3%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|8.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 / 140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|-
|Threads
|16
|-
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|0 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10939
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1876
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12112
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|100 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x3W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".
