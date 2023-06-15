LG Gram 17 (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.5%
- Dimensions: 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm (14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches)
Review
Performance
71
Gaming
61
Display
61
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
77
Case
86
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 17 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11217
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1740
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12207
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes