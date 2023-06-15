Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2023): full specs and tests

LG Gram 17 (2023)

LG Gram 17 (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.5%
  • Dimensions: 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm (14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Battery:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 17 (2023).
Performance
71
Gaming
61
Display
61
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
77
Case
86
NanoReview Score
64
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11217
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1740
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12207
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
2. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
3. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
4. LG Gram 17 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
5. HP ENVY 17 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
6. LG Gram 16 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and LG Gram 17 (2023)
10. LG Gram 16 (2023) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
11. LG Gram 15 (2023) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
12. LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
13. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) and LG Gram 17 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский